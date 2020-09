Fight Cancer

My dad was diagnosed with lung cancer last week. Fortunately, it's stage one and a small growth. They've scheduled surgery for next Thursday to remove the growth along with a small piece of his lung. His doctors sound super positive about the entire thing so I am too.



My dad (and I!) deal with a lot of anxiety, and it's really been weighing on him. I hope all goes well and he can go back to worrying about all the insignificant things in life.