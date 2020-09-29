Pic-cha

I visited my niece this evening. She may have a small obsession with pictures - having people take them and viewing them.



She approached me as I sat in the sunroom and said picture, in her strangely English accent (we are from the Boston area), and began doing her excited, happy dance. I took out my phone, aimed it at her and she instantly burst into a fit of tears.



I put the phone away. She repeats 'pic-cha' and smiles and dances. I aim my phone camera and l, bam, rivers stream down her face.



We repeated this process four times before I finally decided to take her pic-cha anyways.