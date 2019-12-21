Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1818
Pigeon1
A few days of milder temperatures and sunshine too! Spotted some rock pigeons on our walk along the river. Don’t often see them, mostly see lots of mourning doves. A treat to see different birds and enough light to photograph them!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2177
photos
99
followers
148
following
498% complete
View this month »
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
Latest from all albums
1812
1813
1814
314
1815
1816
1817
1818
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st December 2019 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close