Previous
Next
Pigeon1 by amyk
Photo 1818

Pigeon1

A few days of milder temperatures and sunshine too! Spotted some rock pigeons on our walk along the river. Don’t often see them, mostly see lots of mourning doves. A treat to see different birds and enough light to photograph them!
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
498% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise