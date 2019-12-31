Previous
31december by amyk
Photo 1828

31december

Trying out some b&w landscapes for the current artist challenge (Michael Kenna).
31st December 2019

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
Works very well. Great capture.
January 1st, 2020  
Diana Ludwigs
Not a B&W fan, but this looks lovely.
January 1st, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 1st, 2020  
