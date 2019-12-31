Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1828
31december
Trying out some b&w landscapes for the current artist challenge (Michael Kenna).
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2192
photos
101
followers
150
following
500% complete
View this month »
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
Latest from all albums
1824
317
1825
1826
318
1827
319
1828
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st December 2019 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-kenna20
Rick
ace
Works very well. Great capture.
January 1st, 2020
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Not a B&W fan, but this looks lovely.
January 1st, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close