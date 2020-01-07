Sign up
Photo 1835
7january
A little cattail minimalism today. :)
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Hope D Jennings
ace
Love these plants. Great minimal winters shot.
January 8th, 2020
