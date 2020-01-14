Previous
14january by amyk
Another cardinal from yesterday, watching me try to keep up with them.
14th January 2020

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture, he sure is watching your every move.
January 15th, 2020  
