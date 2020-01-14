Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1842
14january
Another cardinal from yesterday, watching me try to keep up with them.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th January 2020 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, he sure is watching your every move.
January 15th, 2020
