Photo 1868
Snowman
Not the best b&w, but couldn’t resist this little snowman somebody made in the woods. :). Veterans Park, Sanford, Michigan
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2020
jackie edwards
ace
lol I was just commenting at dinner that I hadn't seen too many snowmen because of our lack of snow! he's quite pitiful isn't he!
February 10th, 2020
