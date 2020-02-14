Previous
day14 flash of red by amyk
Photo 1873

day14 flash of red

flash of red february, day 14...theme architecture. photo is from december 2018, converted to b&w with selective color. Currie Parkway bridge, Midland, Michigan
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Welby
The red reflection in the water makes me very happy.
February 15th, 2020  
