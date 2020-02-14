Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1873
day14 flash of red
flash of red february, day 14...theme architecture. photo is from december 2018, converted to b&w with selective color. Currie Parkway bridge, Midland, Michigan
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2259
photos
110
followers
164
following
513% complete
View this month »
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Latest from all albums
1868
1869
337
1870
338
1871
1872
1873
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
5th December 2018 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Welby
The red reflection in the water makes me very happy.
February 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close