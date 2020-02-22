Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1881
Window&clock
Flash of red February week 3.....still life.....
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2271
photos
109
followers
163
following
515% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
22nd February 2020 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
