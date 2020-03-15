Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1903
Goose on a mission
I am amused by the squabbling that goes on among the Canada geese that are here in large numbers during Spring migratory season.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2309
photos
110
followers
165
following
521% complete
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
354
1900
355
1901
356
1902
357
1903
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th March 2020 4:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Rick
ace
Yeah, we see a lot of that going on around here also. Great capture.
March 16th, 2020
