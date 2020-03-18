Sign up
Photo 1906
Bromeliad
Bromeliad blossom slowly turning brown, meanwhile new shoots are appearing at the base of the plant. For the macro challenge, theme-decay. Also for 52 week challenge week 12-macro
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2314
photos
110
followers
165
following
522% complete
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
356
357
1903
358
1904
1905
359
1906
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
18th March 2020 5:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro-decay
,
52wc-2020-w12
