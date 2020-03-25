Previous
25march by amyk
Photo 1913

25march

Pleasant temperatures so we sat out on the patio for a bit this afternoon and watched the birds.
25th March 2020

amyK

Milanie ace
These goldfinches are such cute little guys. Was nice to sit outside today here, too.
March 26th, 2020  
Monique ace
What a wonderful shot
March 26th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
A lovely day. Good spring photo!
March 26th, 2020  
