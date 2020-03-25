Sign up
Photo 1913
25march
Pleasant temperatures so we sat out on the patio for a bit this afternoon and watched the birds.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2323
photos
110
followers
166
following
524% complete
View this month »
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th March 2020 5:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Milanie
ace
These goldfinches are such cute little guys. Was nice to sit outside today here, too.
March 26th, 2020
Monique
ace
What a wonderful shot
March 26th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
A lovely day. Good spring photo!
March 26th, 2020
