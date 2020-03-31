Sign up
Photo 1919
Crane flight
My bird-in-flight shots are generally mediocre but posting this because 1.) I was excited to see this sandhill crane coming in. 2.) it seemed fitting for the end of a month that has been so stressful for everyone.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2331
photos
111
followers
166
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th March 2020 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Shutterbug
ace
Oh wow, beautiful shot
April 1st, 2020
