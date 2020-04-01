Sign up
Photo 1920
1april
Back to the crocuses for some macro practice. Made myself use the manual setting and much happier with the results. Maybe I’m learning?!
:)
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice. Love the vibrant color and the DoF and comp.
April 2nd, 2020
