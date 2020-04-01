Previous
Next
1april by amyk
Photo 1920

1april

Back to the crocuses for some macro practice. Made myself use the manual setting and much happier with the results. Maybe I’m learning?!
:)
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very nice. Love the vibrant color and the DoF and comp.
April 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise