9may by amyk
9may

Enjoying the polar vortex which is giving us a cold 4 days in May. Below freezing overnight and cold, windy daytimes. At least the turtles were out!
9th May 2020 9th May 20

amyK

ace
Hope D Jennings ace
he’s beautiful . Great shot
May 10th, 2020  
