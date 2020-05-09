Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1958
9may
Enjoying the polar vortex which is giving us a cold 4 days in May. Below freezing overnight and cold, windy daytimes. At least the turtles were out!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2408
photos
116
followers
169
following
536% complete
View this month »
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
Latest from all albums
1954
397
1955
398
1956
399
1957
1958
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th May 2020 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hope D Jennings
ace
he’s beautiful . Great shot
May 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close