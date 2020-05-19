Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1968
Lunch
Have several birdhouses but guessing this sparrow preferred this rusty old pipe, part of a clothesline pole.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2429
photos
116
followers
168
following
539% complete
View this month »
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Latest from all albums
405
1965
406
1966
407
1967
408
1968
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th May 2020 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Caught the moment! How adorable.
May 20th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Such good timing you've developed! This is quite a touching and acrobatic moment!
May 20th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great capture.
May 20th, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
Great action shot.
May 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close