Lunch by amyk
Photo 1968

Lunch

Have several birdhouses but guessing this sparrow preferred this rusty old pipe, part of a clothesline pole.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Caught the moment! How adorable.
May 20th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Such good timing you've developed! This is quite a touching and acrobatic moment!
May 20th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great capture.
May 20th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
Great action shot.
May 20th, 2020  
