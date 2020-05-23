Sign up
Photo 1972
New tulips
Have always had plain red and yellow tulips. Last fall we added some new bulbs...fun to see the new additions.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2435
photos
116
followers
169
following
540% complete
View this month »
408
1968
409
1969
1970
410
1971
1972
Views
1
365
ILCA-77M2
23rd May 2020 7:04pm
