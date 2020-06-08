Sign up
Photo 1988
Listening is as important as talking
A good day birding at Bay City state park and Nayanquing Point.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2454
photos
117
followers
170
following
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
412
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
413
1988
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th June 2020 1:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sixws-106
Milanie
ace
Excellent title - applies to all of us :)
June 9th, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
Great shot.
June 9th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL - sweet
June 9th, 2020
