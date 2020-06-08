Previous
Next
Listening is as important as talking by amyk
Photo 1988

Listening is as important as talking

A good day birding at Bay City state park and Nayanquing Point.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
544% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Excellent title - applies to all of us :)
June 9th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
Great shot.
June 9th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL - sweet
June 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise