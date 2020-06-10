Previous
10june by amyk
Photo 1990

10june

Not an unusual find, as this time of year the wetlands areas are loaded with red-winged blackbirds. They are photogenic though, and I need the practice on getting that eye catchlight on a black bird...:)
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Love your photo and you caught the red wing. Love their trill in the morning.
June 11th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
nicely done
June 11th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Nice shot!
June 11th, 2020  
