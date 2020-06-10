Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1990
10june
Not an unusual find, as this time of year the wetlands areas are loaded with red-winged blackbirds. They are photogenic though, and I need the practice on getting that eye catchlight on a black bird...:)
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2458
photos
117
followers
170
following
545% complete
View this month »
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
Latest from all albums
1986
1987
413
1988
414
1989
415
1990
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th June 2020 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Love your photo and you caught the red wing. Love their trill in the morning.
June 11th, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
nicely done
June 11th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Nice shot!
June 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close