Photo 2005
Pale beauty...
Is the name of this moth; if I have identified it correctly. Stopped for a walk at Nethercut Woodland on our way home today.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful little moth.
June 26th, 2020
Kareen King
Nice capture. I've never seen one of these! Fav.
June 26th, 2020
