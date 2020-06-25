Previous
Pale beauty... by amyk
Pale beauty...

Is the name of this moth; if I have identified it correctly. Stopped for a walk at Nethercut Woodland on our way home today.
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Nice spotting. Beautiful little moth.
June 26th, 2020  
Kareen King
Nice capture. I've never seen one of these! Fav.
June 26th, 2020  
