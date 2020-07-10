Previous
Rain day by amyk
Photo 2020

Rain day

A much needed break in our hot dry weather...finally some rain. Shot through the window, so less than ideal.
10th July 2020

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
jackie edwards
Thank goodness!
July 11th, 2020  
Shutterbug
Looks so refreshing.
July 11th, 2020  
