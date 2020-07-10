Sign up
Photo 2020
Rain day
A much needed break in our hot dry weather...finally some rain. Shot through the window, so less than ideal.
10th July 2020
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
jackie edwards
ace
Thank goodness!
July 11th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Looks so refreshing.
July 11th, 2020
