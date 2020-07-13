Previous
Green heron by amyk
Photo 2023

Green heron

3 hours and 200+ photos at the Chippewa Nature center today...then home for a nap! Excited to see this heron, only the 2nd time I’ve seen a green heron.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

amyK

Kerri Michaels ace
cool find fav
July 14th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
They are really pretty small herons.
July 14th, 2020  
