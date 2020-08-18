Previous
August is...

molting season for blue jays.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

amyK

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
August 19th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great shot. Hope that's all it is, as this guy looks a little scary like this. :-)
August 19th, 2020  
Tom ace
Great capture did not know that Blue Jays molt
August 19th, 2020  
