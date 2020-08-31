Sign up
Photo 2072
White snakeroot
Got this from a native plant sale many years ago; I like that it blooms in early fall. Very pretty but the stems and leaves are toxic so have to keep it contained.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
31st August 2020 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
September 1st, 2020
