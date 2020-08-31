Previous
White snakeroot by amyk
Photo 2072

White snakeroot

Got this from a native plant sale many years ago; I like that it blooms in early fall. Very pretty but the stems and leaves are toxic so have to keep it contained.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Nice capture.
September 1st, 2020  
