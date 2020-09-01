Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2073
composing the shot and...
who lands right in the center....
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2577
photos
120
followers
176
following
567% complete
View this month »
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
Latest from all albums
2069
448
2070
2071
449
2072
450
2073
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
31st August 2020 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Very nice focusing
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close