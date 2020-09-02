Sign up
Photo 2074
Jailbreak?
No, just plotting his leap to the birdfeeder...
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2579
photos
120
followers
176
following
568% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd September 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
Funny !
September 3rd, 2020
