all shook up
Photo 2075

all shook up

Haven’t been away from the house lately so happy to get some time at the nature center today. My husband spotted this green heron and surprisingly it flew up to an empty branch, out in the open and struck several poses!
3rd September 2020

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
