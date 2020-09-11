Sign up
Photo 2083
11september
Getting in a visit to the Shiawassee National Refuge Wildlife drive before it closes for the season. Lots to see today, including this juvenile eagle....
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2599
photos
123
followers
177
following
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
