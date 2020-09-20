Previous
Next
One big splash, one little fish by amyk
Photo 2092

One big splash, one little fish

For the 6 word story challenge
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
573% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Oh, well done! It almost looks like ice but ..not yet! Fish for my dinner! fav
September 21st, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
ha!
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise