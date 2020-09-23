Previous
evening at the wetlands by amyk
Photo 2095

evening at the wetlands

One from the nature center wetlands area.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful views
September 24th, 2020  
Rick ace
Looks like a great place for lots of birds. Nice capture.
September 24th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 24th, 2020  
