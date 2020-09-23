Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2095
evening at the wetlands
One from the nature center wetlands area.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2624
photos
126
followers
178
following
573% complete
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
469
2092
470
2093
471
2094
472
2095
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th September 2020 7:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful views
September 24th, 2020
Rick
ace
Looks like a great place for lots of birds. Nice capture.
September 24th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 24th, 2020
