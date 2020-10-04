Sign up
Photo 2106
Crane & friend
Not the best photo, but getting a Sand Hill crane and a Wood duck in the same photo is a rarity for me...from Seney Wildlife refuge.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2649
photos
125
followers
178
following
Photo Details
2
2
3
3
1
1
365
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th September 2020 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
That is a super combination
October 5th, 2020
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
October 5th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent timing.
October 5th, 2020
