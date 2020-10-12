Previous
12october by amyk
Photo 2114

12october

A little grebe at Fish Point wildlife area.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
sheri
Love the water droplet detail on her back.
October 13th, 2020  
Barb ace
Precious and beautifully captured! Fav
October 13th, 2020  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful detail and so darn cute!
October 13th, 2020  
Taffy ace
So cute!!
October 13th, 2020  
