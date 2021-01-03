Previous
3january by amyk
Photo 2196

3january

Was watching from high up in a tree along the river, as we enjoyed the snowy scenery. I’m guessing red-tailed hawk but not positive. I find hawk identification challenging.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

amyK

jackie edwards ace
I'd say you're right that it's a red-tailed hawk with an eagle eye! look at that focus! nice capture.
January 4th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
Yes, red-tailed hawk. Awesome capture!
January 4th, 2021  
