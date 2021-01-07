Previous
winter Tridge by amyk
winter Tridge

The Tridge (Midland, Michigan) which connects the downtown shopping area and several parks...often photographed. :)
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful scenery, love the bridge and the snow just adds to a wonderful winter capture.
January 8th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
so pretty!
January 8th, 2021  
