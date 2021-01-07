Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2200
winter Tridge
The Tridge (Midland, Michigan) which connects the downtown shopping area and several parks...often photographed. :)
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2783
photos
134
followers
186
following
602% complete
View this month »
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
Latest from all albums
519
2196
520
2197
521
2198
2199
2200
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd January 2021 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful scenery, love the bridge and the snow just adds to a wonderful winter capture.
January 8th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
so pretty!
January 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close