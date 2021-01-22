Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 2215
exit stage left
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2803
photos
141
followers
188
following
606% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st January 2021 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
Great catch !
January 23rd, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
great in-flight shot!
January 23rd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
It might be poor hard-working Mum off to find food for her lazy three goose children!
January 23rd, 2021
