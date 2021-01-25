Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2218
25january
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2807
photos
140
followers
187
following
607% complete
View this month »
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Latest from all albums
2213
525
2214
2215
526
2216
2217
2218
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th January 2021 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
jackie edwards
ace
absolutely love this. the minimalism is great and it is composed perfectly. the colors are really good! well done!
January 26th, 2021
Anne Pancella
ace
Very striking composition.
January 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close