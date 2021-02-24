Previous
Next
FORweek4-textures,shapes&light by amyk
Photo 2248

FORweek4-textures,shapes&light

Along the Lake Huron shoreline
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

The Dog Lady ace
oh I love this and am so jealous! Covers every aspect!
February 25th, 2021  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
February 25th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great layers and tones
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise