Photo 2248
FORweek4-textures,shapes&light
Along the Lake Huron shoreline
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd February 2021 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
The Dog Lady
ace
oh I love this and am so jealous! Covers every aspect!
February 25th, 2021
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
February 25th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Great layers and tones
February 25th, 2021
