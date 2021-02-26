Sign up
Photo 2250
FORweek4-light&textures2
started January trying to really embrace winter scenery...end of February and I am ready to see something other than snow...
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2850
photos
145
followers
196
following
Tags
for2021
Bill
Really like the light on subject. It will be good to see a different season.
February 27th, 2021
Anne Pancella
ace
I hear you.
February 27th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Pretty lighting
February 27th, 2021
