FORweek4-light&textures2 by amyk
FORweek4-light&textures2

started January trying to really embrace winter scenery...end of February and I am ready to see something other than snow...
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Bill
Really like the light on subject. It will be good to see a different season.
February 27th, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
I hear you.
February 27th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Pretty lighting
February 27th, 2021  
