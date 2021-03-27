Previous
27march by amyk
Photo 2279

27march

Still seeing the occasional Dark Eyed Junco...this one is wandering through our newly sprouting Spring bulbs...
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie ace
Very nice focusing on this little guy
March 28th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
great capture, nice to see them, hopefully they don't ruin your bulbs.
March 28th, 2021  
