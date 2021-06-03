Sign up
Photo 2347
Why they bought the big SUV…
Bay City Riverwalk and Pier today…the parents were herding the family to the river from the park. For the six word story challenge.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2974
photos
145
followers
200
following
643% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd June 2021 12:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sixws-118
Shutterbug
ace
LOL. That is such a perfect title. Lovely spotting and capture.
June 4th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great shot. Seems like that's a big family for the two. :-)
June 4th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Perfect!
June 4th, 2021
