Photo 2369
all day rain
A lot of Michigan is dealing with drought conditions…until now! Rained all day today, more expected tomorrow and in the days to come. Female cardinal is looking a little disheveled.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
8
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug
ace
We sure could use some of that. Even the poor bird looks drenched. Lovely collage and focus.
June 26th, 2021
Myrna O'Hara
ace
poor thing
June 26th, 2021
GaryW
Love the shot! Great to catch the raindrops!
June 26th, 2021
Faye Turner
Awe .... poor little thing
June 26th, 2021
Cathy
She does look soaked! Hoping you get adequate rain and not too much. Hope the bird finds some shelter!
June 26th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot, love the raindrops. The rain totally messed up this lady's hairdo.
June 26th, 2021
joeyM
ace
She’s loves getting wet👌💕
June 26th, 2021
sheri
She seems pleased though.
June 26th, 2021
365 Project
