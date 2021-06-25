Previous
all day rain by amyk
Photo 2369

all day rain

A lot of Michigan is dealing with drought conditions…until now! Rained all day today, more expected tomorrow and in the days to come. Female cardinal is looking a little disheveled.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

amyK

Shutterbug ace
We sure could use some of that. Even the poor bird looks drenched. Lovely collage and focus.
June 26th, 2021  
Myrna O'Hara ace
poor thing
June 26th, 2021  
GaryW
Love the shot! Great to catch the raindrops!
June 26th, 2021  
Faye Turner
Awe .... poor little thing
June 26th, 2021  
Cathy
She does look soaked! Hoping you get adequate rain and not too much. Hope the bird finds some shelter!
June 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, love the raindrops. The rain totally messed up this lady's hairdo.
June 26th, 2021  
joeyM ace
She’s loves getting wet👌💕
June 26th, 2021  
sheri
She seems pleased though.
June 26th, 2021  
