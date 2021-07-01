Previous
1july by amyk
Photo 2375

1july

Today’s cherry snacker….red-bellied woodpecker helps himself…
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Terrific capture. Hope he saves you some.
July 2nd, 2021  
