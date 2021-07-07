Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2381
7july
Another of our new lilies has opened (bulbs planted last fall) & it is fun to see what we planted! :). I should update my profile information that says flowers are a favorite subject…I find them very difficult, somehow birds are easier!
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3016
photos
147
followers
205
following
652% complete
View this month »
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
Latest from all albums
571
2376
2377
2378
2379
572
2380
2381
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
7th July 2021 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close