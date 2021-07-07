Previous
7july
Photo 2381

7july

Another of our new lilies has opened (bulbs planted last fall) & it is fun to see what we planted! :). I should update my profile information that says flowers are a favorite subject…I find them very difficult, somehow birds are easier!
7th July 2021

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
