bridge view

“Up north” for a few days which means the obligatory Mackinac Bridge photo. Always looking for a little different take. This is from a viewing spot near the Father Marquette memorial, Straits State Park, St. Ignace.
Wow what a beautiful viewing spot. Love the way the trees frame the bridge.
July 21st, 2021  
