Photo 2394
bridge view
“Up north” for a few days which means the obligatory Mackinac Bridge photo. Always looking for a little different take. This is from a viewing spot near the Father Marquette memorial, Straits State Park, St. Ignace.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th July 2021 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Wow what a beautiful viewing spot. Love the way the trees frame the bridge.
July 21st, 2021
