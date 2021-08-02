Sign up
Photo 2407
heron portrait
Bay City State park today; saw this heron along the path and it seemed unbothered by us…
2nd August 2021
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd August 2021 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous
August 3rd, 2021
