6august by amyk
Photo 2411

6august

Busy with preparing for company coming Sunday, so I was happy when this butterfly (Pearl Crescent?) landed right in front of me while we were doing yard work….a little tattered but still pretty on the Black Eyed Susans.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
The butterfly seems well camouflaged. Terrific capture of the details.
August 7th, 2021  
GaryW
Gorgeous!! fav
August 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
