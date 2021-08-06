Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2411
6august
Busy with preparing for company coming Sunday, so I was happy when this butterfly (Pearl Crescent?) landed right in front of me while we were doing yard work….a little tattered but still pretty on the Black Eyed Susans.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3063
photos
148
followers
206
following
660% complete
View this month »
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
Latest from all albums
2407
587
588
2408
589
2409
2410
2411
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th August 2021 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
The butterfly seems well camouflaged. Terrific capture of the details.
August 7th, 2021
GaryW
Gorgeous!! fav
August 7th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close