Photo 2421
sparrow portrait
they are clearing out the birdfeeders on a daily basis, the least they can do is pose once in a while…
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th August 2021 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Very nice profile!
August 17th, 2021
