Previous
Next
sparrow portrait by amyk
Photo 2421

sparrow portrait

they are clearing out the birdfeeders on a daily basis, the least they can do is pose once in a while…
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
663% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
Very nice profile!
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise