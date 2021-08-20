Sign up
Photo 2425
20august
August is molting time for Blue Jays and have started seeing it…this guy is starting to lose the feathers on his head & will soon be looking a little odd until they grow back.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3086
photos
150
followers
207
following
664% complete
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
594
2422
595
2423
596
2424
597
2425
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th August 2021 2:48pm
Shutterbug
ace
Bad hair day. Beautiful capture.
August 21st, 2021
