Previous
Next
20august by amyk
Photo 2425

20august

August is molting time for Blue Jays and have started seeing it…this guy is starting to lose the feathers on his head & will soon be looking a little odd until they grow back.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
664% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Bad hair day. Beautiful capture.
August 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise