Photo 2444
8september
Yesterday’s storm left everything pretty soggy this morning…the sunrise nicely backlit our Tamarisk tree.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
4
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3119
photos
150
followers
207
following
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
8th September 2021 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the light on the twigs and the bokeh.
September 9th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
So delicate
September 9th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 9th, 2021
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
September 9th, 2021
