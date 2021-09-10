Sign up
Photo 2446
marsh scene
No pho-jo today so another scene from Tuttle Marsh
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th August 2021 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
The pho-jo will show back up in the mean time, this is soft and lovely
September 11th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
awesome capture. Take a day off, why not! we all got those days.
September 11th, 2021
